Krack issues major Alonso F1 contract verdict

Edward Hardy

Thursday 30 November 2023 15:57

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has stated his desire to retain Fernando Alonso's services beyond the expiry of his current contract at the end of next season.

Alonso has more than delivered for Aston Martin in 2023, scoring points for the team in all but three races.

The F1 veteran's move to Aston Martin at the beginning of the 2023 season raised plenty of eyebrows within the paddock and in the wider Formula 1 community.

READ MORE: Alonso slams FIA for ruining 'best' aspect of F1

Yet the Spaniard roared into life this year, recording eight podium finishes across the season.

And while he’s only signed to the team until the end of next season, his impressive performances have left Aston Martin keen to retain Alonso’s services into the foreseeable future.

Fernando Alonso has enjoyed a superb 2023 season with Aston Martin

The 42-year-old is currently under contract with Aston Martin until the end of 2024

And team principal Mike Krack is keen to extend this further

Asked about how Alonso has performed for the team this year, team principal Mike Krack stated that he only had 'positives' to take away from working with the former world champion.

Krack wants Alonso contract extension

“To be honest with you, I always thought it was a bit honeymoon months in the beginning but I’m quite happy that we have managed to extend the honeymoon,” Krack told reporters in Abu Dhabi.

“I think we have received a remarkable team player, constructive at all times, especially when it was difficult.

“When the car was competitive – or, more competitive – it’s obviously easier to be constructive but the true qualities came out, and let’s take this Mexico example, that both drivers, it would have been easy to take the microphones and slam the team, go against the team, and it would probably have been deserved but I think the true qualities of the team-playing character of both drivers came out in that time.

“And, for me, that is one of the highlights of the season, as a team, that we managed to stick together in that time.”

When questioned on whether this means Krack will seek to extend Alonso’s contract beyond the end of next season, the team principal stated emphatically: “Absolutely, yes.”

READ MORE: Staggering 27-year F1 streak BROKEN at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix