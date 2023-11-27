Alonso challenges Verstappen to dramatic off-season race

Sam Cook

Fernando Alonso has told Max Verstappen that he would beat the three-time world champion in a DTM race.

The 42-year-old Spaniard was speaking following the conclusion of a season which he has described as the best of his career, after eight podiums and a fourth place finish in the drivers' championship.

Alonso has been rejuvenated with the Aston Martin team and, had it not have been for Verstappen's complete dominance throughout 2023, he may have even added to his tally of 32 race victories.

At the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Alonso was 'interviewed' by the Dutchman live during the Viaplay broadcast.

Alonso targeting Verstappen

While Alonso, who last won a world championship in 2006, seemingly wanted to take the interview seriously and spoke about his race, Verstappen was more jokey with the situation.

The conversation switched onto what the pair will be doing over the winter break, with Verstappen saying, "I am testing in GT3 if you want? in Portimao, maybe we can meet in the middle?" to which Alonso replied, "Me in Oregon, with the DTM, maybe I can beat you there."

Confident words from the veteran, who will be crossing his fingers that his team can come up with a car that's capable of beating Verstappen in F1 next year.

