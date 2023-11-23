F1 team announces departure with leaving message

Tyler Rowlinson

Thursday 23 November 2023 15:57

Alfa Romeo has waved goodbye to F1 ahead of its final race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

The Italian manufacturer returned to the sport after a 30-hiatus in 2018 in partnership with Sauber Motorsport, which has brought “six years of fruitful and passionate collaboration.”

In a statement published Thursday, Alfa Romeo expressed great thanks to the late Sergio Marchionne, who strongly supported the partnership in 2018, as well as their drivers that have represented the team over the last six years: Charles Leclerc, Marcus Ericsson, Antonio Giovinazzi, Kimi Raikkonen, Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas.

The team also expressed a heartfelt thank you to the entire Sauber Team, co-owner Finn Rausing, former team principal Fred Vasseur, Alessandro Alunni Bravi and Andreas Siedl, for their “constant, passionate and professional collaboration.”

Alfa Romeo CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, said: “When you close such an important chapter in the history of a brand, it's time to take stock.

This weekend will mark the end of a six-year partnership between Alfa Romeo and Sauber Motorsport

Alfa Romeo won the first F1 world championship with Nino Farina in 1950

“For Alfa Romeo, this F1 adventure represented an international showcase at the highest level, as well as a profound human and sporting experience. In my humble opinion, the return on investment from the work we have done here has been the most positive in my entire career.

“The benefits in terms of visibility serve as a benchmark for the entire Stellantis group. Alfa Romeo has competition in its DNA and will return to thrill its fans as soon as possible, when the conditions are right."

Alfa Romeo: “Always in our hearts”

Alfa Romeo is a team steeped in history in motorsport and played a significant part in F1 from 1950 until 1988, as both a manufacturer and an engine supplier.

In their debut season in 1950 and 1951, the team won the drivers’ world championship with Nino Farina and Juan Manuel Fangio. From 1961 to 1979, the team participated as an engine supplier for several F1 teams.

Alfa Romeo sit ninth in the constructors' championship

After returning as a constructor in 1979, they recorded their best finish of sixth in the 1983 championship.

Alfa Romeo will sport a special livery for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the C43 being emblazoned with the number six to celebrate six years of partnership with Sauber, as well as the phrase “Alfa Romeo nei nostri cuori”, translating to “Alfa Romeo always in our hearts”.

The team sit ninth in the constructors' championship heading into the final race of the season, 12 points behind seventh place Williams, five points behind AlphaTauri and four points ahead of Haas.

