Alfa Romeo have announced that both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will stay with the team for the 2024 season, despite rumours that Zhou may be replaced.

Zhou signs a new deal with the team, extending his current stay with the team until the conclusion of the 2024 season, while Bottas already had a contract in place.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise, after rumours that the team’s academy driver and current F2 standings leader Theo Pourchaire may finally get the opportunity to jump to F1.

It appears that the higher ups within the organisation have decided to keep Zhou while Pourchaire continues to develop either in a reserve role, or in another form of motorsport.

Zhou has performed admirably up against experienced team-mate Valtteri Bottas this season, developing to the stage where he has been a reliable driver for Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo: Fast and exciting driver pairing

"Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake will head into the 2024 season with an unchanged line-up, as the team confirmed that current drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, will continue their relationship with the Hinwil squad for a third year running," the team revealed in a press release.

"Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, where the team is aiming to extend its points run, Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake put all pieces of the puzzle in place as it ensured its fast and exciting driver pairing,

"With an added dose of extra experience generated in the last 24 months – continues to fuel the Swiss outfit growth and development as it enters a new era of its life.

"It is a choice that highlights the value of stability and gives credit to the important journey of team-building that has taken place in the last two seasons."

