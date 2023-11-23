F1 News Today: Hamilton stuns Russell as F1 winner lands Ferrari drive and Red Bull trademark could unveil new team name

Dan Ripley

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has announced his plans to take Formula 1 team-mate George Russell skydiving.

F1 race winner lands dream Ferrari drive for 2024

Former Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica is set to embark on a new chapter in his motorsport career, signing with AF Corse, a Ferrari-backed World Endurance Championship team for the 2024 season.

Red Bull trademark potential new F1 team name

Red Bull have trademarked the 'Racing Bulls' title, leading to rumours that this could be the new name for AlphaTauri.

F1 team announces new driver pairing for after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Haas have revealed that Oliver Bearman and Pietro Fittipaldi will complete their end-of-season test after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Haas F1 boss Steiner set to produce new CBS-backed comedy

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner is to work on a new workplace comedy show, which will feature a 'Steineresque' boss.

