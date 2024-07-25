F1 driver transfer announcement CONFIRMED as Ferrari star hints at major move - GPFans F1 Recap

A Formula 1 star has been confirmed to be moving teams ahead of the 2025 season.

Ferrari star hints at major Red Bull and Mercedes move

One of Ferrari's star drivers has refused to rule out a future move to Formula 1 rivals Red Bull.

Mercedes F1 champion accuses Verstappen of adopting LAZY habits

Former Mercedes driver and F1 champion Nico Rosberg has accused Max Verstappen of adopting lazy habits in recent races.

Verstappen reaches agreement with Red Bull bosses

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has revealed an agreement between the team and driver Max Verstappen has been struck after his performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hulkenberg reveals he was BLINDSIDED by major F1 change

Haas star Nico Hulkenberg has admitted that he only found out about Mattia Binotto's return to F1 to spearhead the Audi project on the day that it was announced.

