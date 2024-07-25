F1 driver transfer announcement CONFIRMED as Ferrari star hints at major move - GPFans F1 Recap
A Formula 1 star has been confirmed to be moving teams ahead of the 2025 season.
Ferrari star hints at major Red Bull and Mercedes move
One of Ferrari's star drivers has refused to rule out a future move to Formula 1 rivals Red Bull.
Mercedes F1 champion accuses Verstappen of adopting LAZY habits
Former Mercedes driver and F1 champion Nico Rosberg has accused Max Verstappen of adopting lazy habits in recent races.
Verstappen reaches agreement with Red Bull bosses
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has revealed an agreement between the team and driver Max Verstappen has been struck after his performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Hulkenberg reveals he was BLINDSIDED by major F1 change
Haas star Nico Hulkenberg has admitted that he only found out about Mattia Binotto's return to F1 to spearhead the Audi project on the day that it was announced.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep