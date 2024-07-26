F1 News Today: Verstappen defied by prediction as Marko delivers 'STUPID' verdict on Red Bull star
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have been defied by a stunning prediction made by Sebastian Vettel back in 2019.
Marko delivers 'STUPID' verdict on Red Bull star
Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has aired his frustrations regarding the performance of one of his star drivers at last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.
F1 title challengers announce EXCITING new deal
McLaren have announced that an exciting new partnership agreement has been reached, as the Formula 1 team look to build for the future.
F1 star 'didn't talk' after CONTROVERSIAL team orders flout
A Formula 1 star has opened up after his team-mate appeared to defy team orders during the Hungarian Grand Prix.
F1 star RIDICULES motorsport rival for starting rumour
Williams Formula 1 star Logan Sargeant has hit back at a rival after reports of a fallout with his team principal James Vowles surfaced.
Latest News
Horner pinpoints rival's KEY advantage over Red Bull
- 42 minutes ago
Ferrari star issues DESPERATE plea ahead of Belgian GP
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton’s Ferrari excitement shines through as Spa makes room for Hollywood - GPFans F1 Paddock Pass
- 2 hours ago
McLaren star reveals GUILT over 'stupid' decision
- 3 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- Today 07:27
F1 News Today: Verstappen defied by prediction as Marko delivers 'STUPID' verdict on Red Bull star
- Today 06:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep