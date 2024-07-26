F1 News Today: Verstappen defied by prediction as Marko delivers 'STUPID' verdict on Red Bull star

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have been defied by a stunning prediction made by Sebastian Vettel back in 2019.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko delivers 'STUPID' verdict on Red Bull star

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has aired his frustrations regarding the performance of one of his star drivers at last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 title challengers announce EXCITING new deal

McLaren have announced that an exciting new partnership agreement has been reached, as the Formula 1 team look to build for the future.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star 'didn't talk' after CONTROVERSIAL team orders flout

A Formula 1 star has opened up after his team-mate appeared to defy team orders during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star RIDICULES motorsport rival for starting rumour

Williams Formula 1 star Logan Sargeant has hit back at a rival after reports of a fallout with his team principal James Vowles surfaced.

➡️ READ MORE

Related