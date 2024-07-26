close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen defied by prediction as Marko delivers 'STUPID' verdict on Red Bull star

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have been defied by a stunning prediction made by Sebastian Vettel back in 2019.

Marko delivers 'STUPID' verdict on Red Bull star

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has aired his frustrations regarding the performance of one of his star drivers at last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1 title challengers announce EXCITING new deal

McLaren have announced that an exciting new partnership agreement has been reached, as the Formula 1 team look to build for the future.

F1 star 'didn't talk' after CONTROVERSIAL team orders flout

A Formula 1 star has opened up after his team-mate appeared to defy team orders during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1 star RIDICULES motorsport rival for starting rumour

Williams Formula 1 star Logan Sargeant has hit back at a rival after reports of a fallout with his team principal James Vowles surfaced.

F1 driver transfer announcement CONFIRMED as Ferrari star hints at major move - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

F1 driver transfer announcement CONFIRMED as Ferrari star hints at major move - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Verstappen agrees new Red Bull deal as former driver hits out
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen agrees new Red Bull deal as former driver hits out

  • Yesterday 16:06

Latest F1 News

Horner pinpoints rival's KEY advantage over Red Bull

  • 42 minutes ago
Ferrari star issues DESPERATE plea ahead of Belgian GP

  • 1 hour ago
Hamilton’s Ferrari excitement shines through as Spa makes room for Hollywood - GPFans F1 Paddock Pass

  • 2 hours ago
McLaren star reveals GUILT over 'stupid' decision

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • Today 07:27
F1 News Today: Verstappen defied by prediction as Marko delivers 'STUPID' verdict on Red Bull star

  • Today 06:57
F1 Standings

