F1 title challengers announce EXCITING new deal

McLaren have announced that an exciting new partnership agreement has been reached, as the Formula 1 team look to build for the future.

The iconic British outfit have been the surprise package of 2024, having emerged as the closest challengers to Red Bull.

Their talented driving duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have already clinched maiden wins in F1 this season in Miami and Hungary respectively, while the team's one-two finish at the Hungaroring was the first time it had been accomplished since 2021.

McLaren now sit just 51 points behind the reigning constructors' champions, having edged past Ferrari with a string of impressive results in recent months.

In the drivers' championship, Norris has heaped the pressure on three-time title winner Max Verstappen, and is best placed to mount a serious challenge to the Dutchman's throne.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been impressing on track for McLaren

The Mastercard branding will feature on the cars

Sponsors 'thrilled' to join McLaren family

With the team achieving on-track success, they are making significant moves away from the circuit too, as they look to reach the pinnacle of the sport once again.

In a deal announced on their official website, McLaren revealed a multi-year sponsorship contract had been signed with Mastercard, with the company's branding set to feature on the cars later this season.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown hailed the news after securing a deal with what he described as an 'incredible brand'.

He said: “Mastercard is an incredible brand with the iconic red and yellow logo instantly recognisable wherever you are in the world.

Team CEO Zak Brown has hailed the new sponsorship deal

"Mastercard shares our absolute passion for offering fans fantastic experiences and opportunities to truly feel part of our growing global racing community – and we are delighted to welcome them to the McLaren Racing family."

Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer at Mastercard, added: "For many people, McLaren is synonymous with racing – exciting, innovative, purpose-driven.

"We are thrilled to partner with them and to join our brands together in a meaningful way in the eyes of fans everywhere.”

