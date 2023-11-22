F1 race winner lands dream Ferrari drive for 2024

Jay Winter

Former Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica is set to embark on a new chapter in his motorsport career, signing with AF Corse, a Ferrari-backed World Endurance Championship team for the 2024 season.

AF Corse, renowned for managing the factory Ferrari 499Ps, welcomed the F1 race winner and reigning LMP2 WEC champion to its roster without disclosing the specifics of his racing program with the team.

While the details of Kubica's participation remain unknown, he will likely be part of the lineup for an additional 499P, running under the banner of a customer team.

Ferrari's sportscar boss, Antonello Coletta, previously outlined plans for such a customer team at the Bahrain WEC finale earlier this month.

Former F1 driver Robert Kubica in Alpha Romeo's F1 garage

AF Corse's Ferrari 499P at the 24h of Le Mans

AF Corse's team principal, Amato Ferrari, expressed his delight at welcoming a driver of Kubica's calibre into the team, describing it as "a great honour."

He also noted that Kubica’s “talent and great professionalism will bring new added value to our team”.

Kubica: this is no small matter

A young Robert Kubica at BMW

Kubica, whose only F1 triumph saw him take victory at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix, himself shared his excitement about the upcoming collaboration.

"I'm happy that my path and the path of AF Corse will be the same next season," he said.

"AF is one of the most successful teams ever in motorsport: I'm sure we'll do a great job together. What's more, I'm back in an Italian team, which is no small matter."

Seeing Kubica in Ferrari's colours will be a heart-warming moment for F1 fans as he finally gets his chance to race for the iconic Italian team.

The Pole looked nailed on to secure an F1 drive with Ferrari for the 2012 season before suffering a life-changing rally crash in 2011.

