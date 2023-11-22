Haas F1 boss Steiner set to produce new CBS-backed comedy

Sam Cook

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner is to work on a new workplace comedy show, which will feature a 'Steineresque' boss.

The Italian-American, who is well known for his comedic inputs into Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' series, will work as a non-writing executive producer, according to the American publication Deadline.

Although it hasn't been given a title as of yet, it has been revealed that broadcaster CBS are behind the new show.

It will be interesting to see just how many similarities there are between the work place comedy's on-screen boss and Steiner, and whether or not they choose to make the character quite as x-rated as the Haas boss.

Guenther Steiner is well known for his qucik-witted approach on the pit wall

Guenther Steiner has a no-nonsense approach to his role, evident in the way in which he discarded Mick Schumacher

Steiner more like Brent or Scott?

While minds may immediately be drawn to the 'US Office', with it being an American show, it's worth remembering that Steiner has a more robust style to management than Michael Scott.

His management style is perhaps more likened to David Brent's arch nemesis Neil Godwin in the UK version of the 'The Office', in that he takes no messing. However, he's clearly a lot funnier than Godwin, hence why CBS want to make a whole show based on him.

When asked about a potential post-F1 career in acting, Steiner told the Independent earlier this year that he prefers to portray his authentic self.

“I’m not good at acting, I just do my job and if they film it all that’s fine. It’s all very transparent," he said. "We sometimes make a meal of things but very rarely. It’s real. I think people like the honesty, too.”

