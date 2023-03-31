Sam Hall

Friday 31 March 2023 09:52

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has showcased his dry wit with a hilarious response during an interview at the Australian Grand Prix.

Steiner has gained a cult following through his notable presence on Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive.

And this no-nonsense approach was on show when a young fan was granted the opportunity to ask the Italian a question ahead during the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

He asked: "My name's Noah, and my question is who is the better driver, Kevin Magnussen or Nico Hulkenberg?"

Famed for his blunt and dry humour, Steiner retorted quickly and with a grin, "Ask your mum, who does she like better, you or your brother?"

The reaction drew an amused reaction from the swathes of fans watching the interview at Albert Park and it is certainly a moment the youngster won't forget in a hurry!

Sharing the exchange on social media, Haas commented: "TIP: Never ask a team principal which of his drivers are his favourite!"

TIP: Never ask a team principal which of his drivers are his favorite! 😄#HaasF1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/oyGtogEC3X — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 31, 2023

