Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has announced his plans to take Formula 1 team-mate George Russell skydiving.

The revelation came from Hamilton himself, who cheekily shared the surprise with the public at a fan event.

"I'm taking George skydiving next week," Hamilton grinned.

"He didn't know that. He now knows."

Responding to Hamilton's spontaneous invitation, Russell expressed his excitement.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton battling it out at the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix

The 2023 Mercedes F1 team are yet to register a win this season

"He didn't tell me this, but I’m up for it," replied Russell.

"I'm game. you go every year. I never get an invite. So I feel privileged to be invited.

Russell also couldn't resist the chance to crack a joke out of the situation.

"I've never done it, we're not going tandem are we?" he asked.

Hamilton simply replied with a laugh and a shake of the head.

Whilst Mercedes have struggled to have any major success on the track in the 2023 season, it appears that Hamilton and Russell's bond is growing by the minute.

