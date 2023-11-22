F1 team announces new driver pairing for after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sam Cook

Wednesday 22 November 2023 13:57

Haas have revealed that Oliver Bearman and Pietro Fittipaldi will complete their end-of-season test after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The team will also be giving Bearman his second chance in an official Formula 1 session during FP1 at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Now a fixture in the F1 calendar, the end-of-season test gives teams a chance to run tyre programmes in order to collect valuable data ahead of the next season, as well as giving young drivers the chance to impress.

Bearman, still only 18, became the youngest ever British driver to participate in an F1 race weekend at the Mexican GP, and was also recently given the chance to test a Ferrari, being a part of their young driver programme.

Oliver Bearman is part of Ferrari's young driver programme

Oliver Bearman was given his chance to participate in an F1 race weekend at the Mexican Grand Prix

Pietro Fittipaldi has been around the Haas setup for several years, including deputising at two race weekends in 2020 for Romain Grosjean

Drivers excited for Haas opportunity

Pietro Fittipaldi is now 27, and has been in and around the F1 setup for several years. Having been confirmed as a full-time IndyCar racer for 2024, the Brazilian will get the chance to showcase his skills with Haas before heading of to the US.

“It’s always a great opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car and to continue our F1 development work together with the whole team at Haas,” Fittipaldi said on the opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to racking up the final laps of the season for the team.”

Bearman also struggled to contain his excitement about the prospect of jumping in an F1 car once more.

“I’m really looking forward to doing the Young Driver Test with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

“We’re doing FP1 together on Friday, so it will be great to be able to build on that and get a full day in the car.

"The Young Driver Test is the last chance the team will get this year to work on things for 2024 and I’ll try and do a solid job.

"The team made me feel very comfortable since we met in Qatar and I really enjoy working with them, I’m looking forward to seeing everyone in Abu Dhabi.”

