Red Bull to replace driver at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Monday 23 October 2023 11:57

Red Bull have announced that they will be giving an opportunity to Formula E champion Jake Dennis at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as part of Formula 1's rookie testing rule.

The 28-year-old will be given the opportunity to replace either Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez during FP1 at the season-ending race, giving him his first taste of F1 action, having stormed to the Formula E title in 2023.

It comes as the team look to fulfil F1's new rules brought in last season which state that rookies must be given a chance in at least two practice sessions throughout the year.

Having not managed to complete even one of those sessions so far, Red Bull have also announced that F2 driver Isack Hadjar will be taking part in one of the practice sessions at the Yas Marina Bay circuit.

With AlphaTauri reserve driver Liam Lawson no longer an F1 rookie due to his stellar performances deputising for Daniel Ricciardo earlier this season, Red Bull have been forced to delve deeper into their driver academy.

Jake Dennis is the current Formula E world champion

Isack Hadjar had a stellar 2022 in F3, and has this season been competing in F2

F2 driver Oliver Bearman recently tested a Ferrari F1 car for the first time

Dennis has been a simulator driver with the team since 2018, whilst Hadjar, who is sat in 14th in the F2 championship standings, was AlpahTauri's reserve driver whilst Lawson was promoted into the team.

A whole host of rookies in Mexico and Adu Dhabi

In classic F1 style, a lot of teams have left it rather late to fulfil their quota of rookie sessions.

Hadjar will drive with AlphaTauri in FP1 at the Mexican GP, before heading to Red Bull for Abu Dhabi.

Prema Racing's Oliver Bearman, who recently tested a Ferrari F1 car for the first time, will take part with Haas in both Mexico and Abu Dhabi, whilst Aston Martin will give Felipe Drugovich another go in Mexico.

Pato O'Ward will also drive with McLaren at Yas Marina, after the papaya team were lucky with the regulations in that Oscar Piastri was a rookie when he took part in FP1 at the season-opening Bahrain GP.

