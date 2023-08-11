Red Bull enlist reigning WORLD CHAMPION to aid 2023 title push

Joe Ellis

Friday 11 August 2023

Red Bull have been benefitting from the expertise of a new world champion in their simulator efforts.

2023 Formula E winner Jake Dennis has been providing Red Bull with help on the sim ever since 2020, when The Race report that he was particularly busy.

He has remained with the Milton Keynes team ever since, even though he is racing full-time in Formula E with the Avalanche Andretti outfit.

His help on the simulator will have impacted Red Bull's perfect start to the season, where they have won all 12 races prior to the summer break.

A vital component

Jake Dennis secured the Formula E title at his home event in London with a race to spare

It is only in recent years that teams have really started to focus on their lineup of simulator drivers.

Esports professionals such as Rudy van Buren and Sebastian Job have both secured roles at McLaren and Red Bull respectively, and the chances are there are more to come.

A mixture of simulator specialists such as Van Buren and Job with real racers like Mick Schumacher (Mercedes) and Dennis can be the ticket to learning a lot in a very short space of time.

Very soon, every team could have four or five simulator drivers to aid teams both on race weekends and in the off-season, with setups and strategies all being simulated before the 'real thing'.

