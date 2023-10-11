Ferrari hand young star F1 debut before he replaces driver

Sam Cook

Wednesday 11 October 2023 23:12

Ferrari driver academy member Ollie Bearman has been given his first run-out in a Formula 1 car, ahead of his debut in the sport later this season.

The 18-year-old British driver has impressed in his rookie season in F2 with PREMA Racing, holding sixth position in the championship and securing four victories.

Earlier this month, it was announced that he will take part in FP1 at the Mexico Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi GP right at the end of the season, replacing one of the Haas drivers.

He will step in the car as part of F1 regulations that make it mandatory for teams to allocate two FP1 sessions to a rookie driver who has no more than two race starts.

The young Brit has seriously impressed in his first season in F2

Charles Leclerc raced with the Alfa Romeo team before Ferrari, but was also given a chance at Haas

Guenther Steiner is excited to have Bearman as part of the team

Now, Ferrari have given him his first taste of action, allowing him to get to grips with a modern F1 car.

Bearman a star of the future?

With Haas' driver lineup looking like a particularly short-term pairing with the vastly experienced Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg in the seats until the end of 2024, it's likely that the team will be looking for more youth to secure their long-term future.

Haas' current driver lineup features two drivers who are both over 30

Haas have a particularly strong relationship with Ferrari, and have been used before to try out young drivers, before they get a chance at the top team.

Charles Leclerc, Anotnio Giovinazzi and, of course, Mick Schumacher all were given opportunities with Haas to prove their worth in F1.

Guenther Steiner is particularly excited about Bearman being a part of his team later in the season.

“We’re very happy to offer Oliver Bearman these outings in Mexico and Abu Dhabi,” he told the team's official website.

“He’s had a stellar rookie season in Formula 2, four wins is testament to that, and as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy – we know his background preparation coming into these weekends will be first-rate.

"We look forward to welcoming Oliver into the team and have him drive the VF-23.”

