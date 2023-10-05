Ferrari driver to make F1 DEBUT at Mexico City

Anna Malyon

Thursday 5 October 2023

Ferrari driver academy and Formula 2 driver Ollie Bearman is set to make his Formula 1 debut with Haas, participating in FP1 sessions in Mexico City and Abu Dhabi.

The 18-year-old British driver is currently in his rookie season in F2 with PREMA Racing, holding sixth position in the drivers' championship and securing four victories.

Bearman joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2021 following his victories in the Italian F4 Championship and the ADAC F4 Championship.

He also spent a year in Formula 3 during the 2022 season, before earning promotion to F2 due to his impressive performances.

Speaking in an interview on the Haas website, Bearman shared his thoughts on the opportunity to drive in F1 at these upcoming weekends.

“I am so happy to be joining MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driving in Mexico and Abu Dhabi,” he said. “Getting to Formula 1 has been my dream since I was go-karting so to be driving a car for the first time this year is really special.

“I’m grateful to the team, and of course Ferrari, for allowing me this chance. I’m working hard to make sure I’m ready to support the team as best I can on both occasions.”

Ollie Bearman taking victory in the Formula 2 Championship in Azerbaijan

Past Prodigies

The Ferrari Driver Academy has a longstanding partnership with the Haas team, which has seen numerous rookies make their debut with the team.

Bearman follows the likes of Charles Leclerc, Mick Schumacher, Robert Swartzman and Antonio Giovinazzi to receive outings with the Haas team.

As a part of F1 regulations, it is mandatory for teams to allocate two FP1 sessions to a classified rookie driver who has no more than two Grand Prix starts.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner also shared his thoughts on Bearman's opportunity with the team.

“We’re very happy to offer Oliver Bearman these outings in Mexico and Abu Dhabi,” said Steiner. “He’s had a stellar rookie season in Formula 2, four wins is testament to that, and as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy – we know his background preparation coming into these weekends will be first-rate. We look forward to welcoming Oliver into the team and have him drive the VF-23.”

Bearman will be joining the Haas team's garage this weekend in Qatar as part of his preparations for his upcoming debut later this season in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

