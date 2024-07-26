Ricciardo investigation launched as FIA hit driver with Belgium penalty - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo already has a significant hurdle to overcome as his RB has been investigated following practice concerns.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen hit with PENALTY in Belgium as Red Bull suffer double blow

The Dutchman has exceeded his allowance of four internal combustion engines for the season, and has been given a penalty for using a fifth.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner pinpoints rival's KEY advantage over Red Bull

Christian Horner has identified one advantage Red Bull's rivals currently hold in the battle to be crowned Formula 1 constructors' champions.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari star issues DESPERATE plea ahead of Belgian GP

One of Ferrari's star drivers has urged his team to make improvements quickly or risk falling further behind their Formula 1 rivals.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren star reveals GUILT over 'stupid' decision

McLaren star Lando Norris has opened up on his regret after what transpired during last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related