Brundle gives HUGE verdict on Hamilton to Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton's sensational switch from Mercedes to Ferrari is happening, and is set to shake the foundations of F1 - but Martin Brundle is very much here for it.

In a stunning development on Thursday, numerous sources confirmed that Hamilton will drive for Ferrari from the 2025 season, in a seismic driver move that has rarely been matched in F1.

Mercedes are expected to make a full announcement later in the day, but the F1 universe is already reacting to the news that the man synonymous with Mercedes' recent successes will finally drive in the red of Ferrari.

Hamilton has always in the past hinted that driving for Ferrari may lie in his future, but as his career progressed and world championships arrived, it appeared as if the chance had passed.

But taking to Twitter, Brundle conveyed the sense of excitement felt throughout the F1 community at the potential of the deal.

He said: "I’m so looking forward to this. We’ve asked him for years about it and he seemed nailed on at Merc for life, and always dismissive of moving. Hamilton and Leclerc in scarlet, that’s a story."

David Croft: I thought Hamilton to Ferrari would happen 'one day'

The sense of anticipation was echoed by Brundle's commentating partner David Croft, who claimed that he though the move would happen 'one day', but was still taken aback at the move.

He added: "Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari! Always thought it would happen one day, finally it will and it seems as early as 2025.

"Seismic move just as it was when Lewis joined Mercedes and like then I don’t see the negatives. But wow, undoubtedly the biggest transfer on transfer deadline day!"

