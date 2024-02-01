Ferrari F1 partnership drop MASSIVE Hamilton hint

One of Ferrari's sponsors may have dropped a clue earlier this week about Lewis Hamilton joining the team, suggesting that this move has been in the pipeline for a little while.

The seven-time world champion is set to make the stunning switch from Mercedes to Ferrari ahead of 2025, teaming up with Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc in a tantalising partnership.

It means that the upcoming 2024 season will be the last for Hamilton at the Brackley-based squad, with whom he has won six of his seven world championship titles.

While no official confirmation has been given as of yet by either team, it appears as though one of Ferrari's sponsors may have hinted at the dropping of Spaniard Carlos Sainz quite a few days ago, a post on X has revealed.

It appears as though Fred Vasseur has managed to pinch the service of Lewis Hamilton for 2025

The seven-time world champion is set to join Ferrari at the end of the upcoming 2024 season

Hamilton to Ferrari confirmation incoming

Peroni were announced as one of Ferrari's new sponsors in a multi-year deal earlier this week, and an image that they used to announce the news via Instagram has now gone viral.

In the animated image, a small Ferrari car can be spotted with the car number of 44, Hamilton's race number.

So Peroni announced their partnership with Ferrari a few days ago, and have a look at the number on that little red car 👀



Maybe this has been brewing for a while 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NcUuFry3r9 — Formula God (@formula1god) February 1, 2024

This is just more evidence of the imminent deal being announced, just five months after Hamilton signed a new contract with the Mercedes team.

Having said this, it must be noted that the car number of 44 was also the number used by former Ferrari driver Maurice Trintignant, when he claimed victory at the 1955 Monaco Grand Prix.

