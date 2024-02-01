Top F1 pundit weighs in on SHOCKING Hamilton move

Spanish journalist Antonio Lobato has confirmed that Lewis Hamilton is likely to move to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

Rumors of the British driver moving to the Scuderia have swirled for almost as long as he's been on the grid, but there's a growing feeling that this time they're based in fact.

While seemingly outlandish, the whisperings have gained traction, fuelled by comments from respected figures in the sport like Antonio Lobato.

Lobato took to Twitter, saying, "This is more than just a rumour. As far as I know, the chances of Hamilton in Ferrari red are very high. I wouldn't even rule out a signing already."

He also highlighted Hamilton's contract clause allowing an early exit in 2024, potentially leaving Mercedes scrambling.

"The manoeuvre caught Mercedes on the wrong foot, while Carlos Sainz expected it," he added.

"This year is going to be difficult for Carlos at Ferrari, but his options for 2025 are several: A year's wait at Sauber until it transforms into Audi in 2026 or even a possible negotiation with Mercedes to take Hamilton's place."

No suelo comentar rumores, pero este es algo más que un rumor. Según he podido saber las posibilidades de que Lewis Hamilton se vista de rojo Ferrari en 2025 son muy altas, de hecho no descarto que esté firmado ya. Lewis tiene contrato hasta final de 2025, pero con una opción de… — Antonio Lobato (@alobatof1) February 1, 2024

Could Fred Vasseur be about to snare Lewis Hamilton?

Adam Cooper: It's really happening

F1 journalist Adam Cooper also echoed similar sentiments on Twitter, saying, "Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari in 2025 stories are gathering momentum this morning, and from what I hear it looks like it's really happening. If confirmed it would leave Merc needing a driver, and SAI needing a drive..."

Further whispers suggest that Ferrari's contract negotiations with Carlos Sainz have ended, possibly paving the way for Hamilton's arrival.

Should the Hamilton-to-Ferrari move materialise, it would be a monumental shift in F1's landscape. The rivalry between Mercedes and Ferrari has been a defining narrative, and Hamilton's arrival in Maranello would rewrite the script entirely.

