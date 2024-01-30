F1 pundit unearths surprise path for Sainz amid Ferrari contract delay

Amid speculation about Carlos Sainz's future at Ferrari for the 2025 season, F1 journalist Lawrence Barretto has touted a surprise potential landing spot for the Spanish driver.

With Charles Leclerc's contract renewal stealing the spotlight, the question arises whether Ferrari will retain their current partnership or explore new options, leaving Sainz to consider other opportunities.

Writing on the official F1 website, Barretto suggests that Williams could be a viable option for Sainz should he decide to make a move.

Carlos Sainz has not yet signed a new contract at Ferrari with his current deal ending in 2024

Lawrence Barretto believes Sainz could make for a potential team-mate to Alex Albon at Williams

Big decisions for Sainz

With Mercedes and McLaren off the table and uncertainties surrounding Red Bull, Sainz's eyes may turn toward Williams, especially if his desired stay at Ferrari proves unattainable.

Williams, currently with Alex Albon's contract concluding, may be in search of a new lead driver.

Alternatively, they could explore the prospect of pairing the Thai driver with Sainz, creating a formidable partnership for the team.

“As Williams’ star continues to rise, the British team could be a potential destination for him [Carlos Sainz] too," Barretto wrote.

