Ferrari star gives big update on 2024 car performance

Carlos Sainz Jr. has revealed that Ferrari's 2024 car is behaving differently from last year's edition in the simulator.

However, he admitted that he won't really know how he gets on with the car until pre-season testing in Bahrain, where the rubber will meet the road for the first time.

Despite Sainz being the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in 2023, it was a fairly disappointing year for the team as a whole, as they regressed in their 2022 performance and fell down to third in the constructors' championship.

While the season was so largely dominated by Red Bull and Max Verstappen, Sainz and team-mate Charles Leclerc's positions of fifth and seventh respectively in the drivers' championship did little to inspire their passionate fans.

Ferrari head into the upcoming season with the assuredness that at least Leclerc will be with the team long into the future, as they attempt to get closer to Red Bull.

Carlos Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a main race in 2023

Charles Leclerc has recently signed a new contract with Ferrari

Pre-season testing will once again take place in Bahrain in February

Bahrain test crucial for Ferrari

Sainz has been speaking about the Maranello-based outfit's potential heading into 2024, with team principal Fred Vasseur already admitting that the car will feature some dramatic changes.

“I think we are going to have to wait until testing. It’s incredibly difficult to know," Sainz said in quotes reported by MotorsportWeek.

“The car in the simulator is behaving differently for sure, but I think until we don’t put the car in 100 kilos and used tyres, it’s going to be impossible to see how the car is actually treating that tyre, treating the pace and how our race pace is going to be affected.

“That we will only know in Bahrain when we put it on track and in the meantime we can focus on adding performance in the wind tunnel and trying to make it better and better.”

