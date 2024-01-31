Lewis Hamilton: 10 incredible facts about the F1 world champion

Lewis Hamilton might be one of the most famous Formula 1 drivers in history, but here are 10 things you might not know about the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton is a name synonymous with Formula 1. His seven world championships, record-breaking pole positions and race wins, and incredible driving skills paint a picture of a man laser-focused on motorsport.

But delve deeper, and you'll find a multifaceted personality far beyond the confines of the cockpit. So buckle up as we peel back the layers and reveal 10 surprising facts about Hamilton, the man behind the helmet.

10 interesting facts about Lewis Hamilton

1. Secret singer: Hamilton isn't just a master of the racetrack; he's also a talented musician. He collaborated with Christina Aguilera on the 2018 hit "Pipe" under the moniker 'XNDA'—something he only admitted two years later. He then said he's been writing and recording music for a decade!

2. Fashion icon: When he's not racing, Hamilton turns heads with his impeccable fashion sense. He's a regular at fashion weeks, collaborates with top brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, and even launched his own clothing line, "Plus 44" (more on that number later).

3. Hollywood aspiring: Hamilton's love affair with the world of storytelling goes beyond music. According to ESPN, he hired an agent in the movie business and an acting coach, and he admitted to sending out audition tapes in recent years, hinting at future projects on the silver screen.

4. Turned down a role in a blockbuster movie: But despite his acting aspirations, he turned down a role in 'Top Gun: Maverick' alongside Tom Cruise due to his busy F1 schedule.

"I was trying to get in Top Gun because I'm a massive fan of Top Gun, but I didn't have time to do any filming," he told ESPN. "But I had an opportunity to do it and I couldn't do it."

5. Future filmmaker: But Hamilton's film ambitions go beyond acting. He's already established his own production company, "Dawn Apollo Films," with a focus on diverse storytelling.

The company is already working on two projects with Apple+: a feature-length documentary about Hamilton's incredible journey in F1, and an untitled F1 movie starring Brad Pitt and directed by 'Top Gun: Maverick' mastermind Joseph Kosinski.

This passion for film hints at a potential career shift after he hangs up his racing helmet.

6. Number 44: The number on Hamilton's F1 car isn't a random choice. The seven-time world champion chose the number 44 because it was both his karting number when he was eight years old and his father's licence plate number.

"When I started racing when I was eight, the number plate on my dad’s car - he had this red Cavalier - was F44," Hamilton told PETRONAS Motorsports.

"So, he used 44 - it was his idea. And then it became the family lucky number."

7. Bold dream big: At just 10 years old, Hamilton walked up to the then McLaren boss, Ron Dennis, at an award ceremony in 1995 and said, "Hi, I’m Lewis Hamilton. I won the British championship, and one day I want to be racing your cars."

Just three years later, his father Anthony received a call from Dennis offering to financially support his son's career in the future.

8. The fourth F1 driver to receive a knighthood: In 2021, Hamilton was knighted by Prince Charles, just days after he was denied a record-breaking eighth world title.

He became the fourth F1 driver to be bestowed with this honour, following Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Stirling Moss, and Sir Jackie Stewart.

9. Struggled with dyslexia: Hamilton's journey hasn't been without challenges. He's openly spoken about his struggles with dyslexia - a learning difficulty that presented challenges in his school days. However, he turned this obstacle into a strength, and he now supports the charity campaign 'TOGETHERBAND', which seeks to provide quality education to all children.

"I didn't realise that I was dyslexic until I was 17 and I just struggled so much," he said.

"I was always playing catch up. Education was the most important always. That's why I'm working with TOGETHERBAND, because there's a lot of people round, a lot of kids around the world who don't have the opportunity you guys have."

10. NFL team owner: In 2022, Hamilton became a part-owner of the NFL team, the Denver Broncos. This foray into American football showcases his interest in expanding his sporting influence and supporting diversity in team ownership.

From overcoming dyslexia to conquering the racetracks, from singing under a pseudonym to launching his own film company, Lewis Hamilton is a man of boundless energy and diverse talents.

As he eyes the future beyond F1, his Hollywood adventures and growing business ventures promise to keep us entertained and intrigued for years to come!