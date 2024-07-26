close global

F1 Belgian Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule and TV

As the F1 championship arrives at Spa-Francorchamps for the 14th round of the season, anticipation runs high as it marks the final race before the annual summer break.

Drivers and teams are poised to make a final push for as many points as possible before the shutdown, with the championship set to resume at the Dutch Grand Prix from August 23-25.

READ MORE: 'Extraordinary' meeting set up as FIA announce points change decision

Red Bull are particularly eager to recapture the dominant form they displayed at the beginning of the season and extend their grip on both championships.

Following three winless rounds for Max Verstappen, the Milton Keynes squad are looking to make a strong statement at Spa-Francorchamps - a track that suits their machines more than recent circuits.

However, both Mercedes and McLaren will be breathing down their neck after victories in the last three outings have proven their pace, and they will be determined to chip away at the current gap.

F1 Practice times - Belgian Grand Prix

The action starts today with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST), followed by FP2 at 5pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 4pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

FP1 - Friday, July 26, 2024

United States (EDT): 7:30am Friday
United States (CDT): 6:30am Friday
United States (PDT): 4:30am Friday
Central European Time: 1:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 12:30pm Friday
Australia (AEST): 9:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 7:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST): 9pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 5:30am Friday
Japan (JST): 8:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 1:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 2:30pm Friday
China (CST): 7:30pm Friday
India (IST): 5pm Friday
Brazil: 8:30am Friday
Singapore: 7:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia: 2:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates: 3:30pm Friday
Turkey: 2:30pm Friday

FP2 - Friday, July 26, 2024

United States (EDT): 11am Friday
United States (CDT): 10am Friday
United States (PDT): 8am Friday
Central European Time: 5pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 4pm Friday
Australia (AEST): 1am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 11pm Friday
Australia (ACST): 12:30am Saturday
Mexico (CST): 9am Friday
Japan (JST): 12am Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 5pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 6pm Friday
China (CST): 11pm Friday
India (IST): 8:30pm Friday
Brazil: 12pm Friday
Singapore: 11pm Friday
Saudi Arabia: 6pm Friday
United Arab Emirates: 7pm Friday
Turkey: 6pm Friday

FP3 - Saturday, July 27, 2024

United States (EDT): 6:30am Saturday
United States (CDT): 5:30am Saturday
United States (PDT): 3:30am Saturday
Central European Time: 12:30pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 11:30am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 8:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 6:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 8pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 4:30am Saturday
Japan (JST): 7:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 12:30pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 1:30pm Saturday
China (CST): 6:30pm Saturday
India (IST): 4pm Saturday
Brazil: 7:30am Saturday
Singapore: 6:30pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 1:30pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 2:30pm Saturday
Turkey: 1:30pm Saturday

How to watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Brown reveals FURY at McLaren driver interview article

