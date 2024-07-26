As the F1 championship arrives at Spa-Francorchamps for the 14th round of the season, anticipation runs high as it marks the final race before the annual summer break.

Drivers and teams are poised to make a final push for as many points as possible before the shutdown, with the championship set to resume at the Dutch Grand Prix from August 23-25.

Red Bull are particularly eager to recapture the dominant form they displayed at the beginning of the season and extend their grip on both championships.

Following three winless rounds for Max Verstappen, the Milton Keynes squad are looking to make a strong statement at Spa-Francorchamps - a track that suits their machines more than recent circuits.

However, both Mercedes and McLaren will be breathing down their neck after victories in the last three outings have proven their pace, and they will be determined to chip away at the current gap.

F1 Practice times - Belgian Grand Prix

The action starts today with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST), followed by FP2 at 5pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 4pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

FP1 - Friday, July 26, 2024

United States (EDT): 7:30am Friday

United States (CDT): 6:30am Friday

United States (PDT): 4:30am Friday

Central European Time: 1:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 12:30pm Friday

Australia (AEST): 9:30pm Friday

Australia (AWST): 7:30pm Friday

Australia (ACST): 9pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 5:30am Friday

Japan (JST): 8:30pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 1:30pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 2:30pm Friday

China (CST): 7:30pm Friday

India (IST): 5pm Friday

Brazil: 8:30am Friday

Singapore: 7:30pm Friday

Saudi Arabia: 2:30pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 3:30pm Friday

Turkey: 2:30pm Friday



FP2 - Friday, July 26, 2024

United States (EDT): 11am Friday

United States (CDT): 10am Friday

United States (PDT): 8am Friday

Central European Time: 5pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 4pm Friday

Australia (AEST): 1am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 11pm Friday

Australia (ACST): 12:30am Saturday

Mexico (CST): 9am Friday

Japan (JST): 12am Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 5pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 6pm Friday

China (CST): 11pm Friday

India (IST): 8:30pm Friday

Brazil: 12pm Friday

Singapore: 11pm Friday

Saudi Arabia: 6pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 7pm Friday

Turkey: 6pm Friday



FP3 - Saturday, July 27, 2024

United States (EDT): 6:30am Saturday

United States (CDT): 5:30am Saturday

United States (PDT): 3:30am Saturday

Central European Time: 12:30pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 11:30am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 8:30pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 6:30pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 8pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 4:30am Saturday

Japan (JST): 7:30pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 12:30pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 1:30pm Saturday

China (CST): 6:30pm Saturday

India (IST): 4pm Saturday

Brazil: 7:30am Saturday

Singapore: 6:30pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 1:30pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 2:30pm Saturday

Turkey: 1:30pm Saturday



How to watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

