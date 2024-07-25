Ferrari driver opens door to future Red Bull move
A shock move to Red Bull has not been ruled out by one Ferrari driver, with the Scuderia star admitting he could make the switch in the future.
The Italian team have had a frustrating time of late, even though Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have picked up a win apiece this season.
Since Leclerc's emotional triumph at his home circuit on May 26, the 26-year-old has accumulated just 24 points from five races after a run of poor results.
Sainz has fared better than his team-mate in recent months, but still looks well off the pace being set by Red Bull and McLaren, while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have also hit a rich vein of form.
Sainz keeping options open
The Spaniard will be moving on from Ferrari next season, with seven-time champion Hamilton set to take his seat.
As one of the most high-profile drivers currently without a spot for 2025, Sainz has had no shortage of suitors eager to secure his signature.
Williams have been consistently linked with the former McLaren star, as have Mercedes, while Alpine have recently emerged as a contender following the news that Esteban Ocon will move on next year.
Sainz has kept his cards close to his chest when pressed on his immediate future, insisting that he is taking time to consider all options.
However, in an interview with GQ, he has admitted he would be open to joining any of the sport's most iconic teams at some stage - including Red Bull and Mercedes.
When asked about his future plans, he replied: "Williams is a team that, as you say, is super-emblematic in Formula 1.
"Yes, it is one of the few that I have left [to race for], Red Bull Racing too, Mercedes too - there are two or three teams that I have not yet been to that I might go to in the future.
"I don't know when, to be honest, because the future still seems to be quite uncertain, not even I know, to give you an idea.
"What I do know is that I have been in five different teams in these ten years, as I told you before, and I have very good memories of each team that I have been in and I know that if tomorrow the opportunity arises to return to any of these teams, then I can go back."
