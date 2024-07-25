F1 grand prix future subject to 'Monaco meeting' as track could be replaced

F1 will meet with a country's representative in Monaco to discuss the future of a grand prix.

The principality usually hosts the the sport for the Monaco Grand Prix in late Spring or early summer, and there has been increased scrutiny on the event lately due to the processional nature of most races there.

READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar

The streets of Monte Carlo have made up the almost unchanged track for the grand prix since 1929, 21 years before the first official F1 season.

In the near-century since then, the cars have changed dramatically and their increased size has made wheel-to-wheel around the famous seafront almost impossible.

However, it is not the Monaco Grand Prix which is set to be discussed this time around, but the prospect of a return to South Africa.

Monaco is set to host discussions surrounding a possible return to South Africa for F1

The world championship has not been competed for in Africa since the 1990s

Will F1 race in South Africa?

South Africa last held an F1 race in 1993, with the Kyalami hosting each post-1967 edition, though the race was not held between 1986-1991 due to the apartheid policy in the country at the time.

Discussions to return F1 to the African continent were shelved last year for financial reasons.

Reports suggested that a race could replace another circuit steeped in tradition - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. That contract was renewed until 2025 with no guarantees beyond then. If South Africa were to return, it is likely that another event would have to make way with the calendar already cramming 24 events in.

A host of new circuits such as in Miami, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have threatened the more established F1 venues, and South Africa could be set to resume its challenge.

READ MORE: Ralf Schumacher reveals he is in same-sex relationship

Kyalami has hosted the majority of grands prix in South Africa

The new South African Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has vowed that his term will be a 'failure' if he cannot bring F1 to the country.

On X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: "I have set up meetings with relevant people already, my term will be a failure if I don’t bring one of the biggest sporting tourist events to South Africa which is F1. Our first meeting is end of August in Monaco."

The bid has support within F1. Formula One Group CEO Stefano Domenicali has spoken of finding the right solution for the country and Lewis Hamilton has publicised his desire to see a race in the African continent, with South Africa appearing the most logical destination.

F1 races in every other permanently inhabited continent. Whereas the US hosts three races a year, Italy two and the Middle East four, Africa has not hosted the sport in over three decades.

READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?

Related