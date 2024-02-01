Shock Hamilton move 'could happen THIS season'

Lewis Hamilton's reported move to Ferrari looks set to be confirmed before the end of the week, but Italian media have added a new detail to the developing story.

According to newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, the switch - which it has been widely reported will come for the 2025 season - could even impact the current campaign.

The move will shake up the Formula 1 landscape whether it comes today or in a year from now, but the report from Gazzetta, which claims 'the seven-time world champion would arrive in Maranello in 2025, but it is not excluded that the coup could be brought forward even by a season', could even have title implications.

While it's expected that Red Bull will be the dominant team once again in 2024, Hamilton would be joining the only team who managed to take a race victory off Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez last season.

READ MORE: Hamilton 'poised' for SEISMIC move to F1 title rival

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari! Always thought it would happen one day, finally it will and it seems as early as 2025. Seismic move just as it was when Lewis joined Mercedes and like then I don’t see the negatives. But wow, undoubtedly the biggest transfer on transfer deadline day! — David Croft (@CroftyF1) February 1, 2024

I’m so looking forward to this. We’ve asked him for years about it and he seemed nailed on at Merc for life, and always dismissive of moving. Hamilton and Leclerc in scarlet, that’s a story. https://t.co/E9d4sMXwHM — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) February 1, 2024

Hamilton move shakes F1

Confirmation of the switch is expected to come as early as Thursday afternoon, meaning that fans won't have to wait too long to find out when Hamilton will be racing in Ferrari red.

If, as broadly reported, the move doesn't go through until 2025 then this will be Carlos Sainz's last season with the Scuderia.

The Spaniard's contract is up at the end of the 2024 season, which had already led to speculation over his future. Some reports over the last year have linked Sainz with a seat driving for the 2026 Audi entry, although it's unclear who he'll now race for in 2025.

The news has shaken the F1 paddock, with teams and drivers alike scrambling for updates to see where one of the great drivers in the sport's history will be racing.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix