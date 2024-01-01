F1 team confirms ANOTHER new 'bold' name change

Dan Ripley

The countdown to another new Formula 1 season is well underway, but in the meantime there has been another new name change in the sport.

Following the departure of Alfa Romeo at the end of the 2023 season from the Sauber group, it had been revealed that the team name would officially be Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber - a name mocked by fans as the 'worst in history'.

But the team revealed on Monday that they will compete over the next two seasons as Stake F1 until Audi take full control starting from the 2026 season.

However, this will only be their common name to be used and the official entry will still be under the banner of Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.

"Last season represented the start of Stake’s journey in Formula One, and the brand’s new role headlining Stake F1 Team represents the natural and exciting next step on this path," said team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

Bravi also confirmed that there will be no Audi branding on the car until at least 2026 as they dip their toes into F1.

The team formerly known as Alfa Romeo will run as Stake F1 in 2024 and 2025

From 2026 Audi will then take over the running of the team as they dip their toes into Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will once again be the team's drivers

All change again

The news comes following a statement released earlier in December when the team confirmed they would announce a new name entering into 2024.

They are not the only team to have changed their name in the off-season, with McLaren tweaking their name as well as rivals Aston Martin also changing official titles.

Stake co-founder Edward Craven added: "We are thrilled with the opportunity to bring an electrifying and brand-new identity into our F1 team, kick-starting the F1 season with a bold team name, Stake F1 Team.

"The upcoming years will be a thrilling ride with some mind-blowing activations planned that will redefine excitement on and off the track. So, brace yourselves and stay tuned, as Stake F1 Team accelerates towards an exciting future!"

Although it represents a big change in looks for the team, just like in 2023 they will still run the same driver line-up as Alfa Romeo, with Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou.

The pair will also be in London on February 5 for the launch of the new car, the Sauber C44.

