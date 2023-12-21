F1 team drops intriguing name change clue

Sam Cook

Thursday 21 December 2023 22:57

McLaren have dropped a huge clue on the name of their 2024 car ahead of the official unveiling early next year.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the team produced a neat animation which jokingly suggests what their Woking headquarters look like in the run-up to Christmas.

Among Zak Brown practicing his putting in his office and Oscar Piastri serving up pastries, the team may just have revealed the name of the car that they hope will challenge Red Bull's dominance in 2024.

'Twas the week before Christmas, when all through the MTC, a few creatures were stirring like our speedy Kiwi...#McLaren pic.twitter.com/GYytb66k2q — McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 19, 2023

Just above the under-wraps F1 car in the image, there is a wrapping station where a team member is frantically trying to hide some key aspects of the new machinery.

At that wrapping station, there is a do not touch sign on the wall which reads 'MCL38'.

McLaren's 2023 car was called the MCL60

Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are hoping to challenge Red Bull in 2024

McLaren's 2024 car name

While McLaren changed their tradition with car names last season in order to mark their 60th anniversary, calling the 2023 challenger the MCL60, it would make sense for the team to revert back to the naming system that has been used since 2017.

In that particular year, they dropped the MP4 section of the title, and simply called their car the MCL32. That has since been going up in numerical value until 2023.

In this case, MCL38 would make perfect sense as the team look to finalise the car's design before an official unveiling date which has not yet been confirmed.

