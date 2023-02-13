FIRST LOOK: McLaren reveal striking MCL60

Ewan Gale

Monday 13 February 2023 16:15 - Updated: 16:20

McLaren has become the latest team to unveil its 2023 challenger.

The Woking-based team took the covers off the MCL60 to become only the second outfit to reveal the car in full glory, and not just the livery, after Alfa Romeo last week.

The car features a design akin to Red Bull and Ferrari, with scalloped sidepods not quite as drastic as those seen on last year's F1-75 married with an aggressive downwashing sidepod.

Lando Norris enters his first year as team leader with rookie Oscar Piastri joining the Briton, replacing Daniel Ricciardo.

McLaren also has a new team principal, with Andrea Stella promoted from within to take Andreas Seidl's place following the German's switch to Sauber.

Take a look at the new McLaren below!

McLaren MCL60

READ MORE: Remembering Benetton's infamous 1996 car launch