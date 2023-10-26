Surprise F1 stars named as potential contenders for Audi 2026 seats

Anna Malyon

Thursday 26 October 2023 08:27 - Updated: 13:09

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine's Esteban Ocon are the most recent names that have surfaced as potential drivers for the new Audi Formula 1 team.

Audi is poised to make its entry into F1 in 2026 through a partnership with Sauber, who are presently associated with Alfa Romeo.

Even though their debut in the sport is three years away, speculation about who will secure the highly sought-after seats has already begun.

There have been discussions suggesting that Audi is keen to have at least one German driver in their line-up, given Audi's German heritage and origins.

According to Motorsport.com rumours that leaked throughout the summer indicate that German driver Hulkenburg is Audi’s main interest.

Both Alpine drivers are reportedly under consideration, but industry insiders have claimed that Ocon is the one who would likely secure the seat.

Haas's Nico Hulkenburg has had an impressive return to Formula 1

Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly who are both in contention for the Audi 2026 seat

Audi 2026

Hulkenburg has made an impressive return to F1, consistently reaching Q3 sessions and even achieving a P2 qualifying result at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Despite Alpine's somewhat underwhelming performance in the 2023 season, both of their drivers have managed to secure podium finishes. Nonetheless, Ocon is considered the favourite for the Audi seat.

With Sauber's partnership with Alfa Romeo due to expire at the end of the 2024 season, preparations for the Audi lineup could potentially commence as early as the 2025 season.

Even though it's yet to be determined who will secure the two Audi seats, it's clear that speculation will persist and intensify leading up to the 2026 season.

