F1 team remove major sponsor from website amid legal investigation

Stake F1 have been hit by a major stumbling block ahead of the 2024 F1 season, after Swiss authorities opened an investigation over Sauber's main sponsor backers.

Having ran under the Alfa Romeo moniker up until the end of last season, Sauber will enter 2024 as Stake F1, sponsored by a crypto casino operator.

It was only on Monday that the team unveiled their new car for the upcoming F1 season, which is to be driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu and features the Stake branding on its glaring black and green livery.

READ MORE: Red Bull star admits 'RELIEF' after being axed

The team's official name is Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, but due to the nature of gambling advertisement rules in certain countries, the team will run with the Kick F1 name instead at a number of races.

However, the nature of the advertising has raised concerns among the Swiss authorities, who have opened an investigation into the sponsor's legal compliance within the national laws.

Stake F1 launched their striking new car for the F1 2024 season on Monday

Sauber though are confident their major sponsor is running all within correct legal matters

Sauber confident all above board

As a precautionary measure, Sauber have taken down the Stake logo from their website while the investigation is ongoing, and remain confident that the team's practices are in compliance with respecting national laws around the world over the sponsorship.

A Sauber spokesperson told GPFans: "Sauber Motorsport AG have always complied and continue to comply with all existing regulations, both Swiss and of whichever country we race in.

"The report of an ongoing investigation by the Swiss Authorities does not concern us: this is a procedure that will highlight our compliance with all applicable regulations."

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix