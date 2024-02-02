Ferrari sign ANOTHER British driver to F1 roster

Teenage sensation Oliver Bearman has signed for Ferrari as a reserve driver for the 2024 season, ready to step in for the main driving pairing for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

The Brit joins former Sauber and Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Schwartzman in the role, with the two both competing in the World Endurance Championship – both in the Hypercar class with AF Corse.

The 18-year-old has had a largely successful junior career, winning the Italian F4 Championship and the ADAC Formula 4 Championship[ in 2021 and finishing third in F3 a year later with Prema Racing.

Bearman competed in his first season in F2, again with Prema, last year where he finished sixth, grabbing four wins and a total of six podiums.

He will stay with Prema for the 2024 season and will be present with Ferrari when the F2 calendar comes on the support programme for F1.

Bearman had two FP1 appearances with Haas in 2023 at Mexico City and Abu Dhabi and also drove the VF-23 in the young drivers’ test at the end of the season.

The teenager joins Ferrari alongside Arthur Leclerc, who links up with brother Charles as a development driver and will spend most of his time in the simulator whilst also competing in the Italian GT Championship.

Bearman took to the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona on Wednesday in the 2022 F1-75 as part of a three-day Pirelli test along with the Leclerc brothers and Sainz.

