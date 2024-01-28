Ferrari have announced that they will be taking to the track ahead of their rivals in a three-day test in Barcelona.

It has been a big week for the Italian team, with Charles Leclerc putting pen to paper on a new multi-year deal that will take him past the new regulations in 2026.

Furthermore, his brother Arthur and Oliver Bearman were signed to the Scuderia on Saturday morning, with Arthur signing on as a development driver and Bearman as a reserve driver alongside Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Schwartman.

And in that statement announcing their latest recruits, Ferrari revealed that their drivers are to begin racking up miles next week as part of a three-day Pirelli test ahead of the official F1 test set to get underway in Bahrain a week before the new season.

Ferrari set for three-day test in Barcelona

On 29 and 30 January, Ferrari’s main driver pairing Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will get behind the wheel of last year’s SF-23, carrying out tests for the sport’s tyre supplier at the Catalunya Circuit.

Also on the 29th, Arthur Leclerc will get his first taste of F1 machinery in the 2022 F1-75.

Charles and Carlos will both share the 2023 and 2022 challengers on the 30th, while on the 31st, Oliver Bearman will take to the track alone in the F1-75.

Ferrari will be hoping these tests will go smoothly as they look to improve on their inconsistencies last season which saw them lost out on second place in the constructors to Mercedes.

