Hamilton suggests company BUYOUT in huge F1 flex
Lewis Hamilton has had so much success in Formula 1 that it may lead him to make a business acquisition.
He extended his record number of podiums to 200 in Hungary, a double century of trophies to sit alongside his seven drivers' championships.
Having amassed 172 of those podiums before 2022, the Brit would have hoped to have added more to his tally since the regulation changes, but has been hampered by Mercedes' struggles to adapt in the new era.
However, Hamilton returned to the top of the podium at the British Grand Prix earlier this month, and now has three podiums in his last four races.
What does Lewis Hamilton do with his podium trophies?
Though Hamilton previously admitted he did not know where his Pirelli pole position awards have ended up, he appears to have kept better track of his podium dividends.
The 104-time race winner has always valued his trophies. Whilst negotiating his contract with McLaren in 2012, he described them as "priceless" and as personally valued as his crash helmet.
Hamilton of course left McLaren for Mercedes ahead of the next season, though presumably that was not solely down to trophy-related contract clauses.
As the podiums begin to flow again with the Silver Arrows, Hamilton has revealed where the trophies go and how his ever-increasing collection could lead him into a business move.
Legacy. 200 @F1 podiums for @LewisHamilton
"I'm renting a storage place and I think I pretty much have all the storage in this company," Hamilton joked in Budapest.
"I might as well buy the company!" he concluded. If he continues the silverware-laden form which has headlined his glittering career at Ferrari in 2025, perhaps he will have to invest in an Italian equivalent as well.
Though the Brit was likely joking about buying the storage company, he has reportedly been looking into ownership of a MotoGP team.
Hamilton has previously said that he does not display his trophies, hence why they are all storage.
"If you came to my house, you wouldn't see that I ever won a race," he confessed to Bild in 2020. That could change at some point though, with the Brit also declaring how he would like to display them in a museum for fans.
LEWISSS omgg 😭 found the full video
