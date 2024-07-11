Brad Pitt F1 movie set to feature ICONIC US race despite controversy

The director of the Brad Pitt F1 movie has revealed that an iconic US race will feature in the film.

F1 announced its title at the British Grand Prix, where Pitt and co-stars were seen filming scenes for the movie.

In addition to revealing the name of the film, they also released a teaser which saw Pitt in action as fictional racing driver Sonny Hayes.

The film also stars Damson Idris as Joshua Pearce, Hayes' team-mate at APX GP, and was also seen filming alongside Pitt at Silverstone.

The F1 movie features Sonny Hayes and Damson Idris in lead roles

Which circuits will feature in the F1 movie?

The F1 movie has been filming at various iconic grand prix locations, including Silverstone and Monza.

In a recent interview with Deadline the director, Joseph Kosinski, revealed that a series of iconic F1 tracks would feature in the movie, alongside a famous US race.

“Daytona 24 hours, which is obviously not Formula 1, but it’s a race we shot that will make sense when people see the movie,” Kosinski said.

A number of star drivers found themselves inconvenienced by the filming back in January, with heightened security and space considerations irritating several as parts of the historic race were turned into a sideshow to the filming.

The F1 film will feature Daytona 24 hours

The F1 movie has not remained an entirely Hollywood affair, with Lewis Hamilton taking on the role as co-producer for the movie.

In a recent interview, F1 actor Idris revealed that Hamilton’s role in the movie was a ‘rarity’, helping the film stay as accurate to the real world of Formula 1.

The Silverstone winner is also reported to have a cameo in the movie, however his exact role and the extent of it is unknown.

When will Brad Pitt’s F1 movie be released?

The F1 movie starring Brad Pitt will be released internationally on June 25, 2025, whilst in North America it will be released two days later on June 27, 2025.

