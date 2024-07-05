Horner WARNS Ricciardo over uncertain F1 future
Horner WARNS Ricciardo over uncertain F1 future
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has urged Daniel Ricciardo to utilise the 'lifeline' given since his return to F1.
Following a dip in form at McLaren, the Australian was dropped at the end of 2022, but made his comeback with junior team Visa Cash App RB mid-season last year.
READ MORE: Where does Red Bull legend Adrian Newey shift to next?
After leaving McLaren, Ricciardo returned to the Red Bull family as third driver for the senior team, intending to take a year away from the grid.
However, he took his chance to make a driving return in F1, but now his seat is once more under threat with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.
Will Daniel Ricciardo be on the grid in 2025?
Ricciardo made a stuttering start to 2024 as team-mate Yuki Tsunoda outperformed him with some ease.
However, the 35-year-old has returned to form of late, finishing ahead of the Japanese driver in the last three races, including points finishes in Canada and Austria.
Going into the weekend in Spielberg, Red Bull advisor and director of their junior programme Helmut Marko advanced the idea that Liam Lawson, who filled in when Ricciardo injured his hand last season, should take the seat as early as this year's summer break.
Ricciardo has so far risen to the pressure and performed well, something Horner is urging him to continue.
“Daniel knew this was a lifeline for him," he explained. "His test at Silverstone was was outstanding last year, which was what provided the opportunity. Now, [it’s] for him to make use of them,” Horner told the written press at the Red Bull Ring.
READ MORE: NASCAR VP makes admission as Iowa repave controversy continues
“I’m sure by his own admission, the first part of the season didn’t go as planned. But he started to show signs of the old Daniel, we saw them in Miami, we saw certainly the first half part of the weekend there, we saw it in Montreal."
On Ricciardo's future, Horner admitted he does not have much influence, but encouraged Ricciardo to deal with the pressure as he has so far.
“Obviously that’s for [RB CEO] Peter [Bayer] and Laurent [Mekies] to answer. We’re working closely with him [Ricciardo] but for one there’s always pressure, he knows that better than anyone and particularly in Red Bull, when they’re all Red Bull Racing drivers.
"There’s always pressure regarding any team but Daniel is more than aware of that,” Horner added.
Ricciardo was previously at the Red Bull team from 2014-2018. A return was touted with his seat in the junior team seen as a possible pathway, but the extension of Sergio Perez's contract has taken that possibility off the table.
READ MORE: F1 team ANNOUNCE star driver signing on long-term contract
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Norris reveals Verstappen REACTION after 'pathetic' Austrian GP incident
- 17 minutes ago
Horner SLAMS rival boss over 'unfair' Verstappen comments
- 1 uur geleden
McLaren make ANOTHER shock driver lineup announcement
- 2 uur geleden
Red Bull set to REPLACE Perez at British GP
- 3 uur geleden
Horner WARNS Ricciardo over uncertain F1 future
- Today 00:00
Fortnite releases EXCITING NASCAR feature
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep