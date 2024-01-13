Pitt F1 film set to film at HISTORIC American track

Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula 1-based film is set to head to iconic American circuit to continue filming this month, having resumed production after writers and actors returned to work following the conclusion of mass strikes.

RACER report that the film's production will head to the Daytona International Speedway as part of IMSA’s Roar Before The 24 test on the weekend of the 19th January, and continue the next week for the Rolex 24 At Daytone, the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's season opener.

The as-yet untitled film dominated headlines at the British Grand Prix last season, with Pitt and co turning up as an '11th team' at the race, filming lots of footage in the paddock and even taking to the track.

It's not yet clear what footage will be collected at Daytona, although it's possible that the film crew are looking to replace some of the things they were intending to capture at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year.

Brad Pitt's fictional team got their own garages at the British Grand Prix

Brad Pitt has a good relationship with Mercedes through producer and star driver Lewis Hamilton - team-mate of George Russell

Brad Pitt took part in many of the British Grand Prix activities - apart from the on-track sessions

When is the Brad Pitt F1 film coming out?

There's no official release date for the film yet, but seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton - also a producer on the film - has admitted that it's unlikely to hit screens this year.

“Probably early 2025, I would imagine, with the post-work they’d have to do," he said when asked recently. "So yeah, it’s been delayed a lot."

Pitt has opened up a little about the plot of the film, telling Martin Brundle at the British Grand Prix: “A guy who raced in the 1990s...who has a horrible crash, craps out and disappears, then he’s racing in other disciplines. His friend, played by Javier Bardem, he’s a team owner, contacts him.

“They’re a last place team, they’re 21-22 on the grid, they’ve never scored a point. But they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a Hail Mary and hijinks ensue. Tell you what’s amazing about it — there are cameras mounted all over the car — you’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen just the G-forces like this. It’s really, really exciting.”

