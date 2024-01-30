Brad Pitt irks drivers as F1 movie continues filming

The Rolex 24 at Daytona took an unexpected turn over the weekend as Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt graced the event, not as a spectator but as part of the filming for his upcoming F1 movie.

Pitt, playing the role of an ageing driver making a comeback in sports car racing, chose the prestigious endurance race as the backdrop for several movie scenes. However, his on-track filming has stirred some discontent among fellow drivers, according to reports from GrandPrix247.

Security measures around Pitt's motorhome in the driver lot raised concerns, with IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin highlighting an unusual denial of access due to a missing credential, even while he was in racing attire.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and other top drivers found themselves relegated to an overflow lot, a move attributed to the filming disruptions.

Brad Pitt is being aided by Lewis Hamilton with the F1 movie

Jenson Button claims he lost sleep at Daytona because of the filming

Button: I'm in the cheap seats

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button and IndyCar driver Colton Herta, among others, expressed sleep disturbances caused by late-night filming sessions, involving at least six cars on track, including identically prepared Porsche 911 GT3s featured in the movie.

Despite the inconveniences, some drivers like Button maintained a positive outlook, acknowledging the uniqueness Pitt brings to the event.

“This race is going to be super cool and the lack of sleep is the only issue, but I’m in the cheap seats,” Button said. “I think we’re doing OK. We’ve got a big race coming up and Brad Pitt is playing a part in the event.”

The F1-themed movie, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and featuring Lewis Hamilton as a producer and technical advisor, is set to release in the summer of 2025.

