Hamilton reveals which race will have 'important part' in Pitt F1 movie

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 27 December 2023 18:57

Lewis Hamilton says Las Vegas will play an 'important role' in an upcoming Formula 1 film featuring Brad Pitt, currently scheduled for release in 2025.

In his role as a producer for the eagerly anticipated cinematic venture, the seven-time world champion sees the film as a dynamic catalyst for expanding F1's already robust American fanbase.

The star-studded motion picture boasts an ensemble cast including Hollywood luminaries such as Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, and Tobias Menzies alongside Pitt.

With a commitment to providing an immersive experience for fans, the film captures riveting moments from various grands prix throughout the season. A standout moment occurred at Silverstone earlier in 2023, where Pitt and Idris participated in half of the formation lap, setting the stage for Max Verstappen's eventual triumph.

Hamilton, fully embracing his producer role, envisions the film as a positive force in invigorating F1's fanbase. He also highlights Las Vegas, a recent addition to the Formula 1 calendar, as a pivotal element in the cinematic narrative.

Brad Pitt has been filming at F1 tracks this year

A spotlight will be shone on the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the film

Hamilton: Spotlight on Vegas

"The movie is a huge step in that direction of broadening the horizon," Hamilton said.

"I think that's really part of the new leadership, with the great work that Stefano [Domenicali] and Greg [Maffei] are doing in being open to trying new things.

"The fact that we're allowed to do this movie, and have the concessions in terms of allowing an extra team being on track and filming with these film stars is… it's never been done before.

"There [was] a huge spotlight on Vegas, which will play an important part in our movie also. We’re really just working as hard as we can to make sure that it's a true reflection of this legendary sport. Both the old and the new."

READ MORE: Hamilton hints at Brad Pitt F1 movie release date