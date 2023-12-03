Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt F1 film hit with '£14 MILLION' blow

Tyler Rowlinson

Sunday 3 December 2023 15:57

Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton’s new Formula 1 based film has reportedly scrapped most of its footage, despite spending £14 million.

Hamilton – who is working as a producer for the film – has previously said he hopes it will eclipse the impact of Netflix’s Drive to Survive. However, it is reported that the producers have been forced to scrap the original footage and re-shoot it all again, due to a change in sponsorship.

It is alleged that over £14 million ($20 million) had been spent on producing an entire grid of replica F1 cars, which look identical to the 2023 cars.

But now the footage is reportedly due to the reshot, following issues with the existing footage.

Lewis Hamilton is receiving a production credit for the upcoming F1 film

A production company allegedly spent £14 million on producing replica F1 cars

Brad Pitt was seen in costume at Silverstone in July

'The sponsorships have all changed'

An unnamed source told Business F1 Magazine: “The sponsorships have all changed, we can no longer use a large amount of the scenes we have shot.”

The film – which has yet to be given an official title or a release date – has appeared to be plagued with issues, including the recently ended actor strikes, poor budget management and the script not being up to standard.

The production team were seen at Silverstone filming at the British Grand Prix in July. Brad Pitt was seen in costume by fans and was interviewed by Sky Sports F1 ahead of the race, which Max Verstappen claimed victory.

"It's great to be here," he said. "We're just having such a laugh, [the] time of my life."

