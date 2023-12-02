Brad Pitt F1 film reportedly facing MAJOR $20million issue

Sam Cook

Saturday 2 December 2023 16:57

The new Formula 1 based film is reportedly facing financial issues after allegedly spending $20 million on creating replica F1 cars, despite having the actual cars available to them at multiple race weekends in 2023.

The film - for which Brad Pitt plays a starring role and Lewis Hamilton is receiving a production credit - hasn't yet been given a title or an official release date, is set to star both Pitt and Damson Idris as rival drivers during an F1 season.

Whilst filming is well underway, several opportunities to shoot have been cancelled due to the recently-ended actor strikes, including at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Now, it is claimed that more setbacks are on the horizon, after poor budget management.

Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton are working on a Formula 1-based film together

Filming for the new Brad Pitt F1 film took place at the British Grand Prix, with the 'APEX team' garage

Brad Pitt has been a regular at race weekends in 2023

Brad Pitt 'hasn't got a clue'

The Business F1 magazine revealed that 'nearly $20 million was spent on producing a whole grid of replica F1 cars, with replica bodywork from the 2023 grid.'

This is despite the cars looking exactly like the 10 teams on the 2023 grid, which has prompted the removal of Trevor and Stephanie Carlin from their roles with Rodin Carlin, they report.

The film appears to be plagued by issues though with one Hollywood insider telling the magazine:

"Brad hasn't a clue how films are actually made. He turns up on set and is handed a script. He has little inkling of the process of getting that script together.

"Setting up scenes and camera work, and even directing, is relatively easy, it is the script and the casting that is the difficult bit and they never had either."

READ MORE: F1 cannot wait for 'Hollywood politics' claims Sky Sports pundit