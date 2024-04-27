F1 News Today: Hamilton hints Newey Ferrari move as Verstappen takes swipe at F1 rival

Adrian Newey has been linked with some of Red Bull’s fiercest rivals for the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen takes F1 swipe at Hamilton and rivals with ruthless remark

Max Verstappen could not resist taking a swipe at his British rivals including Lewis Hamilton as their winless run in Formula 1 continues.

➡️ READ MORE

Suspended Red Bull employee 'grilled' as Horner saga given potential END DATE

According to reports, there could be an end date in sight amid the Christian Horner saga at Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

BLOW for former F1 champion as Mercedes preferences revealed

Former Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel is not one of the candidates currently under consideration for the vacant seat at Mercedes in 2025, according to German sports magazine Bild Sport.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 boss HITS BACK at star driver over schedule complaints

Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali has defended the decision to expand the grand prix calendar to a record-breaking 24 events this season.

➡️ READ MORE

Related