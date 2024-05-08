Horner reveals Newey future plans as Verstappen issues VINDICTIVE response - GPFans F1 Recap
Christian Horner has revealed where he thinks Adrian Newey will go once he has left Red Bull.
Verstappen reveals VINDICTIVE motivation for Miami collision
Max Verstappen has given his perspective of a key collision during the Miami Grand Prix.
F1 team boss in driver DENIAL amid mid-season replacement rumours
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says that his team have not requested that the FIA grant Andrea Kimi Antonelli an early super licence.
F1 pundit names rivals as only option for 'fuming' Verstappen
With Red Bull facing internal turmoil and Adrian Newey's impending departure looming large, speculation has continued to mount on Max Verstappen's future.
F1 champion calls for practice sessions to be AXED
A former F1 champion has called for free practice sessions to be axed after the Miami sprint race delivered in very entertaining fashion on Saturday.
Horner reveals Newey future plans as Verstappen issues VINDICTIVE response
Hamilton wows F1 and fashion fans alike with MEANINGFUL Met Gala outfit
Ferrari chief defects to McLaren for Norris celebrations
Ricciardo tipped to be REPLACED before next race
Marko takes thinly-veiled swipe at Newey following Red Bull exit
Cullen in CRYPTIC motivational post as new relationship blossoms
