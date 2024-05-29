close global

F1 News Today: Sainz reveals KEY FACTOR behind next F1 move as Verstappen mulls new team offer

Outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has revealed the key factor which will decide his next move in Formula 1.

Verstappen considering chance to join new team in 2024 season

Max Verstappen dropped points in Monaco

Red Bull's defending Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is a man in demand.

Mercedes chief Wolff reveals reason behind Hamilton TENSION

Lewis Hamilton endured another disappointing weekend in Monaco

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed the main reason behind tension between the team and its star driver Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari star names KEY man to bring team world title

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Charles Leclerc is closing the gap to Max Verstappen at the top of the Formula 1 drivers' standings as Ferrari go in search of a first constructors' title since 2008.

F1 boss warns MORE Verstappen mistakes coming

Max Verstappen's championship lead was cut down in Monaco

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen only came sixth in Monaco, and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has claimed it was a disappointing finish waiting to happen.

Red Bull chief reveals 'first choice' F1 star to be Verstappen team-mate

  • 17 minutes ago
Norris BLASTS FIA over 'unacceptable' F1 quirk

  • 1 hour ago
F1 expert claims 'impressive' driver NOT in race for Red Bull seat

  • 1 hour ago
Kravitz mocks F1 star's fashion sense in hilarious clip

