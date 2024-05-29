F1 News Today: Sainz reveals KEY FACTOR behind next F1 move as Verstappen mulls new team offer
Outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has revealed the key factor which will decide his next move in Formula 1.
Verstappen considering chance to join new team in 2024 season
Red Bull's defending Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is a man in demand.
Mercedes chief Wolff reveals reason behind Hamilton TENSION
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed the main reason behind tension between the team and its star driver Lewis Hamilton.
Ferrari star names KEY man to bring team world title
Charles Leclerc is closing the gap to Max Verstappen at the top of the Formula 1 drivers' standings as Ferrari go in search of a first constructors' title since 2008.
F1 boss warns MORE Verstappen mistakes coming
Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen only came sixth in Monaco, and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has claimed it was a disappointing finish waiting to happen.
Latest News
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul