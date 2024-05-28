Ferrari star names KEY man to bring team world title

Charles Leclerc is closing the gap to Max Verstappen at the top of the Formula 1 drivers' standings as Ferrari go in search of a first constructors' title since 2008.

Ferrari are the sport's record champions, the Scuderia claiming 16 titles since their first in 1961.

But it is 16 years and counting since they claimed their last, when Felipe Massa and Kimi Raikkonen finished second and third in the drivers' standings behind Lewis Hamilton.

READ MORE: GPFans Hot Takes - Hamilton 'counting down the days' as TITLE RACE is on

Ferrari have signed Hamilton for next season, the now seven-time champion set to slot in alongside Leclerc, with Carlos Sainz making way in Maranello.

But Leclerc thinks the Scuderia have already added a key ingredient in team principal Fred Vasseur, who joined from Sauber in 2022.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

... but Fred Vasseur has the secret sauce for Charles Leclerc

Leclerc: 'no doubts' about Vasseur

"I think since the first day he joined that he's got everything to bring back the team to where it belongs and that means to a world championship," said the Monegasque, who's home GP win was Ferrari's third under Vasseur.

"He's got such a clear vision of what he wants to achieve and how to achieve it. He doesn't lose time and that is definitely his strength and I think his vision is really good.

"We share it very often, on how he wants to achieve those targets. I've always been completely aligned with the way he wants to change things to get to where we want to get.

"I have no doubt that he's the right person and that he's helping the team to get there."

Ferrari's previous victories under Vasseur came at the 2023 Singapore GP, which Sainz won, and the 2024 Australian GP, where Sainz and Leclerc completed a 1-2.

READ MORE: Verstappen toils as Hamilton bounces BACK in Monaco

Related