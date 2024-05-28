Latest F1 News Mercedes chief Wolff reveals reason behind Hamilton TENSION Kevin McKenna Photo: © IMAGO

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed the main reason behind tension between the team and its star driver Lewis Hamilton. 2024 has been a frustrating year so far for the seven-time world champion, who has failed to achieve a podium finish at any of the opening eight races. READ MORE:

The Brit - who will join Ferrari next season - could only come home in seventh at last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, a result which saw him even fall further behind team-mate George Russell in the drivers' standings.

Despite impressing in free practice in the principality, Hamilton was outperformed by Russell in qualifying - the seventh time in eight races he has lost that battle this season.

Lewis Hamilton endured another disappointing weekend in Monaco

Tricky balancing act for Mercedes boss

Speaking post-race, the 39-year-old hinted at favouritism within the team, claiming that he doesn't anticipate finishing ahead of his rival in qualifying for the rest of this campaign.

Wolff insists the pair are receiving fair treatment, but admitted there was some tension building in the team amid another season littered with disappointing results.

"Aren't all drivers a bit sceptical at times?", questioned Wolff, as reported by The Mirror.

"As a team we have always demonstrated - even in the most tense competitions between team-mates - that we are always trying to balance what is right and be transparent and fair.

George Russell has consistently outperformed Hamilton in qualifying

"I can understand as a driver you want the best out of yourself and the team, and sometimes when it is going against you you can question that, but as a team we are 100 per cent on a mission of giving both drivers the best possible cars and strategies.

"We are trying to do the best out of the relationship [with Hamilton], trying to maximise the results for what is our final season together.

"And that situation between drivers and teams can be tense at times because everybody wants to do the best."

READ MORE: GPFans Hot Takes - Hamilton 'counting down the days' as TITLE RACE is on

Related