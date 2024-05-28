Mercedes boss names IDEAL Hamilton replacement as F1 chief gives Sainz transfer update - GPFans F1 Recap

A key Mercedes figure has praised Andrea Kimi Antonelli and says he should be promoted to the team's second F1 seat for 2025.

F1 boss gives update on Ferrari star's future after transfer talks

Carlos Sainz congratulates Charles Leclerc on his Monaco Grand Prix win

One of Formula 1's most prominent team principals has given an update on the future of Ferrari star Carlos Sainz following intense driver market speculation.

Former team-mate claims Newey turned down offers from rival F1 team

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull at the start of 2025

Adrian Newey is believed to have turned down multiple contract offers from a rival Formula 1 team ahead of leaving Red Bull next year, according to one of his former colleagues.

Massive Perez crash set to cost Red Bull MILLIONS

Sergio Perez, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg were all caught up in a terrifying lap one incident

A terrifying lap one crash has caused Red Bull to lose at least £2m after the Monaco Grand Prix.

Andretti reveals personal ATTACK from F1 chief was like ‘bullet to the heart’

Andretti's F1 bid was rejected by FOM

Former world champion Mario Andretti has revealed that Formula 1's decision to reject his team's bid for a place on the grid felt ‘personal’ and hit like a ‘bullet to the heart’.

