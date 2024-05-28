F1 boss gives update on Ferrari star's future after transfer talks

One of Formula 1's most prominent team principals has given an update on the future of a Ferrari star following intense driver market speculation.

The Scuderia enjoyed a historic weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix, with hometown hero Charles Leclerc finally securing his first win at the iconic circuit, having been unable to capitalise on pole position in the Principality on two previous occasions.

Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz stood alongside the Monegasque on the podium, finishing third behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri, after a dramatic start on lap one almost put him out of the race.

The Spaniard suffered a puncture after contact with Piastri but the red flag caused by the crash between Red Bull's Sergio Perez and the two Haas cars meant he was able to change his tyres and restart in third, his original position on the starting grid.

Carlos Sainz congratulates Charles Leclerc on his Monaco Grand Prix win

The top three celebrate in Monaco

Where will Carlos Sainz end up in 2025?

Carlos Sainz has impressed this season, but will leave Ferrari at the end of 2024 to make way for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

A straight switch to the vacant Mercedes seat seems unlikely , with the Silver Arrows most likely to promote their junior driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli to partner George Russell.

Sainz has also been heavily linked with Sauber, who will become Audi from 2026 onwards. But while the 29-year-old's future reminds undecided, the Swiss outfit has already secured the services of Haas man Nico Hulkenberg for next season.

Now it appears Williams are interested in Sainz, after he was seen talking to the team in Monaco.

Williams team principal James Vowles, formerly of Mercedes, was full of praise for the former McLaren and Renault racer when asked about the talks by RACER.

James Vowles has heaped praise on Carlos Sainz amid Williams talks

“He is a great driver. He has been among the absolute top for years - during his years at Toro Rosso he was as fast as Max [Verstappen], and at McLaren he could compete with Lando Norris. It would be foolish not to consider him,” Vowles said.

“In general, I prefer to invest in young drivers. We also have to look at what is best for the team. That is why I think we will have to rely on expertise in the coming years.

"Williams is going to change a lot in the near future, so it is nice to have a driver on board who knows what it is like to drive at the front.”

